Government of India announces the sale of two Sovereign Green Bonds for a notified amount of Rs 8,000 crore

Capital Market 

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 7.10% GOI SGrB 2028 for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 Crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method and (ii) 7.29% GOI SGrB 2033 for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 Crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 Crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on February 09, 2023 (Thursday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 10:02 IST

