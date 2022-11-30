Banking shares fall

Banking stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE BANKEX index falling 148.08 points or 0.3% at 48969.31 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE BANKEX index, Bank of Baroda (down 1.82%), State Bank of India (down 1.56%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 0.9%), Federal Bank Ltd (down 0.68%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 0.43%), and Axis Bank Ltd (down 0.2%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 1.94%), and HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.21%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 82.04 or 0.13% at 62763.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.1 points or 0.23% at 18660.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 95.8 points or 0.33% at 29437.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.4 points or 0.42% at 9113.91.

On BSE,1951 shares were trading in green, 1444 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

