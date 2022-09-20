Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Atlanta Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd and Tierra Agrotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 September 2022.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 11.53% to Rs 136.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 459 shares in the past one month.

Atlanta Ltd lost 7.84% to Rs 17.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32749 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd tumbled 6.41% to Rs 345.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4313 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd slipped 6.02% to Rs 23.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22087 shares in the past one month.

Tierra Agrotech Ltd dropped 5.61% to Rs 148.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 793 shares in the past one month.

