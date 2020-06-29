Coastal Roadways reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.97% to Rs 8.84 croreNet profit of Coastal Roadways reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.97% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.03% to Rs 42.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.8410.91 -19 42.2252.14 -19 OPM %6.79-4.12 -4.052.11 - PBDT0.52-0.47 LP 1.350.66 105 PBT-0.03-1.15 97 -0.82-1.67 51 NP0.86-0.60 LP 0.40-1.12 LP
