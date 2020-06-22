GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 38.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.28% to Rs 187.26 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 38.71% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 187.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.89% to Rs 15.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 618.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 577.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

187.26172.94618.01577.608.417.7212.8210.976.925.9742.5735.990.10-0.3118.8712.630.951.5515.0411.76

