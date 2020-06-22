JUST IN
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 38.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.28% to Rs 187.26 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 38.71% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 187.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.89% to Rs 15.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 618.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 577.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales187.26172.94 8 618.01577.60 7 OPM %8.417.72 -12.8210.97 - PBDT6.925.97 16 42.5735.99 18 PBT0.10-0.31 LP 18.8712.63 49 NP0.951.55 -39 15.0411.76 28

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 08:10 IST

