Dewan Housing Finance Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7507.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.74% to Rs 2373.78 crore

Net Loss of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation reported to Rs 7507.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2150.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.74% to Rs 2373.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2957.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13455.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 965.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.66% to Rs 9258.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12799.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

