Coffee Day hits the roof on appointing Malavika Hegde as new CEO

Coffee Day Enterprises hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 26.05 after the company appointed Malavika Hegde as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.Hegde is the wife of late V.G. Siddhartha, the founder of Coffee Day Global and Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co.
Further, the company also appointed C. H. Vasudhara Devi, Giri Devanur and Mohan Raghavendra Kondi as additional directors in the capacity of non-executive independent directors from 31 December 2020 up till 30 December 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 December 2020.
The scrip has jumped 85.40% from its 52-week low of Rs 14.05 as on 8 June 2020.
Coffee Day Enterprises sells coffee beans and provides hospitality services. The firm's segments include coffee and related business, leasing of commercial office space, hospitality services, financial services, integrated multimodal logistics and others.
