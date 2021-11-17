Coforge Ltd rises around 1%

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 5780.75, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 149.38% in last one year as compared to a 38.68% jump in NIFTY and a 72.37% jump in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5780.75, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 17943.4. The Sensex is at 60159.63, down 0.27%. Coforge Ltd has gained around 3.14% in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5754.1, up 0.93% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 149.38% in last one year as compared to a 38.68% jump in NIFTY and a 72.37% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 90.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

