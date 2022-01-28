Coforge soars after Q3 PAT rises 25% QoQ

Coforge jumped 8.15% to Rs 4759.40 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 25.2% to Rs 183.7 crore on a 5.7% rise in revenue to Rs 1,658.1 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.

As compared to Q3 FY21, the company's net profit and revenue are higher by 50.7% and 39.3%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was Rs 322.6 crore, up 10.4% QoQ and up 50.4% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded to 19.5%.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue for the quarter was $221.6 million, up 4.2% QoQ and up 37.8% YoY.

Total order book executable over the next 12 months at $701 million. Order intake was $247 million while 13 new clients were added during the quarter.

Headcount in Q3 FY22 increased by 1,344 to 22,130 while the attrition was 16.3%.

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer, Coforge, said: The quarter saw the firm register its highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin over the last ten years despite existing supply side pressures. The firm also experienced robust broad based sequential growth, continued net headcount addition at a very fast clip, strong growth in our top ten clients, yet another large deal closure and a continued improvement in the offshore-onsite revenue mix. Onboarding senior talent at scale, successful integration of acquired businesses and attrition below industry average continue to differentiate and mark out our performance.

The firm has revised upwards its annual revenue guidance and expects consolidated revenue to grow around 37% in constant currency terms. It expects adjusted EBITDA to grow around 44% over the previous year.

The board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 13 per share, and the record date for this payout will be 8 February 2022.

Coforge is a leading global IT solutions organization. Its proprietary platforms power critical business processes across the financial services and travel industries.

