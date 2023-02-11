Colab Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of Colab Cloud Platforms rose 2000.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.610 0 OPM %68.850 -PBDT0.420.02 2000 PBT0.420.02 2000 NP0.420.02 2000
