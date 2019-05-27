K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore

K Z Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 64.29% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.150.130.460.28106.67-161.54-2.17-160.71-0.010.060.040.14-0.010.060.040.1400.050.050.13

