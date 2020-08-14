Colinz Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.70% to Rs 1.42 croreNet profit of Colinz Laboratories remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.70% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.422.02 -30 OPM %7.045.45 -PBDT0.110.11 0 PBT0.060.06 0 NP0.050.05 0
