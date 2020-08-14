Colinz Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.70% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.70% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.422.027.045.450.110.110.060.060.050.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)