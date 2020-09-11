JUST IN
Business Standard

S S Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 3.48 crore

Net Loss of S S Organics reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.483.56 -2 OPM %10.63-15.45 -PBDT0.15-0.69 LP PBT-0.10-0.94 89 NP-0.10-0.94 89

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 08:00 IST

