S S Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 3.48 crore

Net Loss of S S Organics reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.483.5610.63-15.450.15-0.69-0.10-0.94-0.10-0.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)