Sonal Adhesives reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.44% to Rs 5.98 croreNet loss of Sonal Adhesives reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.44% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 32.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.9810.04 -40 32.1537.38 -14 OPM %-17.069.06 --6.66-2.65 - PBDT-1.250.24 PL -1.79-0.64 -180 PBT-1.440.05 PL -2.54-1.39 -83 NP-0.760.29 PL -1.88-1.02 -84
