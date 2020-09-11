GFL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 87.77% to Rs 97.40 croreNet loss of GFL reported to Rs 73.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.77% to Rs 97.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 796.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales97.40796.66 -88 OPM %8.4224.13 -PBDT-105.54108.18 PL PBT-199.6428.07 PL NP-73.0312.64 PL
