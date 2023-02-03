Comfort Fincap standalone net profit declines 3.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.11% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap declined 3.73% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.643.1975.5580.881.721.791.721.791.291.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)