Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 82.02% to Rs 25.53 crore

Net Loss of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.02% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.53141.96 -82 OPM %-3.41-3.95 -PBDT-0.32-5.25 94 PBT-2.66-7.49 64 NP-2.66-7.49 64

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 16:58 IST

