Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 82.02% to Rs 25.53 crore

Net Loss of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.02% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.53141.96-3.41-3.95-0.32-5.25-2.66-7.49-2.66-7.49

