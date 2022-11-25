Commercial Syn Bags Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dev Information Technology Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2022.

Dev Information Technology Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2022.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd surged 19.86% to Rs 131.1 at 25-Nov-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 74094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30719 shares in the past one month.

Dev Information Technology Ltd soared 17.46% to Rs 138.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2902 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd spiked 16.95% to Rs 20.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6337 shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd exploded 15.44% to Rs 389.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2000 shares in the past one month.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd jumped 14.07% to Rs 164.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2586 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)