Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Compucom Software standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Compucom Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Ortin Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Compucom Software Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 4.07 croreNet profit of Compucom Software rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.073.15 29 OPM %-4.672.54 -PBDT0.570.73 -22 PBT0.180.35 -49 NP0.150.09 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU