Business Standard

Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.073.15 29 OPM %-4.672.54 -PBDT0.570.73 -22 PBT0.180.35 -49 NP0.150.09 67

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 07:59 IST

