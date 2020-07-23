Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.073.15-4.672.540.570.730.180.350.150.09

