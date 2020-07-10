CONCOR says Q1 volumes decline 21%

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) said that the company's total throughput volumes declined 20.95% to 7,32,711 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) (provisional) in Q1 FY21 from 9,26,923 TEUs in Q1 FY20.

The company's total volume are also down by 22.16% from 9,41,270 TEUs in Q4 FY20.

While the export import (EXIM) volumes have fallen 20.16% to 6,27,905 TEUs, domestic (DOM) volumes witnessed a larger contraction of 25.39% to 1,04,806 TEUs in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Shares of CONCOR were down 0.28% to Rs 426.95 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 423.50 and Rs 429.75 so far during the day.

CONCOR is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 9.4% to Rs 313.47 crore on 14.3% decline in net sales to Rs 1,584.31 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)