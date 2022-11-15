Disha Resources standalone net profit rises 525.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Disha Resources rose 525.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

