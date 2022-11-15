Disha Resources standalone net profit rises 525.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Disha Resources rose 525.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.26 15 OPM %83.3315.38 -PBDT0.250.04 525 PBT0.250.04 525 NP0.250.04 525
