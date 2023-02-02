Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 128.82% to Rs 26.68 croreNet profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech rose 0.93% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 128.82% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.6811.66 129 OPM %21.4424.96 -PBDT4.802.69 78 PBT1.411.44 -2 NP1.091.08 1
