Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 128.82% to Rs 26.68 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech rose 0.93% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 128.82% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.6811.66 129 OPM %21.4424.96 -PBDT4.802.69 78 PBT1.411.44 -2 NP1.091.08 1

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:42 IST

