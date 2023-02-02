Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 8.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 1403.03 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 8.28% to Rs 117.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 1403.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1207.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1403.031207.5313.9915.82206.36194.45156.50147.06117.02108.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)