Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 8.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 1403.03 croreNet profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 8.28% to Rs 117.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 1403.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1207.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1403.031207.53 16 OPM %13.9915.82 -PBDT206.36194.45 6 PBT156.50147.06 6 NP117.02108.07 8
