Timken India standalone net profit rises 1.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 609.40 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 1.15% to Rs 70.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 609.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 510.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales609.40510.00 19 OPM %17.0222.37 -PBDT117.60116.60 1 PBT95.2095.00 0 NP70.6069.80 1

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:41 IST

