Timken India standalone net profit rises 1.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 609.40 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 1.15% to Rs 70.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 609.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 510.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

