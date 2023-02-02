Timken India standalone net profit rises 1.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 609.40 croreNet profit of Timken India rose 1.15% to Rs 70.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 609.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 510.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales609.40510.00 19 OPM %17.0222.37 -PBDT117.60116.60 1 PBT95.2095.00 0 NP70.6069.80 1
