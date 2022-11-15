Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 476.32 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 2.04% to Rs 62.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 476.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 441.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.476.32441.9020.3020.08102.6796.8086.9181.6362.9964.30

