Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 476.32 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 2.04% to Rs 62.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 476.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 441.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales476.32441.90 8 OPM %20.3020.08 -PBDT102.6796.80 6 PBT86.9181.63 6 NP62.9964.30 -2
