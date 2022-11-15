JUST IN
Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 476.32 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 2.04% to Rs 62.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 476.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 441.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales476.32441.90 8 OPM %20.3020.08 -PBDT102.6796.80 6 PBT86.9181.63 6 NP62.9964.30 -2

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:57 IST

