Consumer Durables shares edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 227.32 points or 0.61% at 37667.04 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.29%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.16%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.01%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 0.55%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.2%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.29%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.28%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 130.76 or 0.22% at 59419.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.9 points or 0.17% at 17421.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 71.99 points or 0.26% at 27304.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.19 points or 0.25% at 8629.24.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1104 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

