Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 327.32 points or 1.56% at 20625.35 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 2.65%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 1.93%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.88%),TTK Prestige Ltd (down 1.3%),Symphony Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.49%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.48%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 0.74%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.72%), and Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.03%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.5 or 0.31% at 36623.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.1 points or 0.41% at 10769.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51.46 points or 0.4% at 12796.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.83 points or 0.56% at 4432.02.

On BSE,903 shares were trading in green, 1621 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

