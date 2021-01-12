Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 214.39 points or 0.69% at 31051.61 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 1.31%), Blue Star Ltd (down 1.15%),Orient Electric Ltd (down 1%),Voltas Ltd (down 0.94%),V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.4%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.38%), TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.35%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.96%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.21%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.05%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 228.96 or 0.46% at 49498.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93 points or 0.64% at 14577.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 81.08 points or 0.43% at 18957.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.73 points or 0.71% at 6368.74.

On BSE,1628 shares were trading in green, 1332 were trading in red and 175 were unchanged.

