Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 394.54 points or 1.7% at 23545.51 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 3.26%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.23%),Symphony Ltd (up 1.14%),Voltas Ltd (up 0.86%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.17%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.05%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.57%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.46%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.36%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 58.75 or 0.15% at 38781.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.25 points or 0.05% at 11443.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 28.01 points or 0.19% at 14511.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.55 points or 0.16% at 4877.39.

On BSE,1055 shares were trading in green, 709 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

