Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 306.44 points or 1.33% at 23301.78 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.81%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.78%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.36%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.34%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Symphony Ltd (up 0.9%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.14%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 62.04 or 0.16% at 39148.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.45 points or 0.2% at 11558.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 128.9 points or 0.88% at 14781.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.9 points or 0.74% at 5012.72.

On BSE,1211 shares were trading in green, 614 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

