Bajaj Finserv Ltd soars 4.85%

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 9371.9, up 4.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14740.2. The Sensex is at 50135.86, up 0.69%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has risen around 4.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15663, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 440.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

