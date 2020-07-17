National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 3.7%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.82%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 18.85% over last one month compared to 9.11% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.45% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 3.7% today to trade at Rs 35. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.82% to quote at 7656.18. The index is up 9.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 3.33% and Tata Steel Ltd added 2.82% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 26.29 % over last one year compared to the 5.71% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 18.85% over last one month compared to 9.11% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 90111 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 49.25 on 23 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 24.45 on 13 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)