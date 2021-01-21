Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 465.19 points or 1.5% at 31490.74 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 4.64%), Voltas Ltd (up 3.62%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 3.13%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 2.09%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TTK Prestige Ltd (up 1.13%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.59%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.53%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.15%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.37%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 258.24 or 0.52% at 50050.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.56% at 14727.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 103.8 points or 0.55% at 18847.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.56% at 6385.7.

On BSE,1470 shares were trading in green, 677 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)