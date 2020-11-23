Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 255.27 points or 0.96% at 26436.72 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 1.88%), V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.41%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.18%),TTK Prestige Ltd (down 1.14%),Symphony Ltd (down 0.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.31%), and Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.03%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.79%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.51%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 267.46 or 0.61% at 44149.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.05 points or 0.68% at 12946.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 200.26 points or 1.24% at 16382.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.36 points or 0.99% at 5569.47.

On BSE,1572 shares were trading in green, 1121 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)