Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 69.91 points or 1.08% at 6536.01 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 6.39%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.05%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.03%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.84%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.68%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.34%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.27%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.18%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.12%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2.13%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.36%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 294.59 or 0.56% at 52881.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.25 points or 0.6% at 15858.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 233.72 points or 0.87% at 27020.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.57 points or 0.83% at 8212.18.

On BSE,2057 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

