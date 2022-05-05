Havells India Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 353 crore

Havells India reported a 16.8% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 352.9 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 302.2 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

Net revenue grew by 32.6% to Rs 4,417 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 3,331 crore posted in Q4FY21. Standalone profit before tax rose 5% year on year to Rs 475 crore in Q4 FY22.

EBITDA increased by 3% to Rs 521 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 506 crore posted in the same period last year. EBITDA margin fell to 11.8% in Q4 FY22 from 15.2% reported in the same period last year. Havells said margins remained under pressure as fresh cost increase coupled with competitive intensity, restricted effective and adequate price transmission.

On the segmental revenue front, Income from the switchgears segment came at Rs 474 crore, up 2% year on year. Switchgear growth for the quarter was impacted by COVID-19 disrupting the housing construction in January & February.

Revenue from cables segment stood at Rs 1,488 crore in Q4 FY22, rising 45% compared to Rs 1,029 crore posted in the year ago period. Havells said cable growth across B2B and B2C saw a healthy mix of value and volume.

Havells' revenue from lighting and fixtures in Q4 FY22 was up 22% to Rs 399 crore, as against Rs 329 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Electrical consumer durables revenue (ECD) was up 22% to Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 712 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, revenue from Lloyd surged 62% year on year to Rs 959 crore in Q4 FY22. Havells said Lloyd benefitted from timely onset of summer and pent up demand but on the other hand it was impacted by sustained competitive intensity and inadequate price increases.

The FMEG company registered a 15% rise in net profit to Rs 1,195 crore on a 33% increase in net revenue to Rs 13,889 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The company's net debt as of 31 March 2022 stood at Rs 2586 crore as compared to Rs 1438 crore as on 31 March 2021.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Havells India is a leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence.

Shares of Havells India were trading 0.96% higher at Rs 1,265 on the BSE.

