Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 484.73 points or 1.22% at 39268.24 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 2.34%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.96%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.1%),Havells India Ltd (down 1.02%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.42%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.23%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Sheela Foam Ltd (up 1.16%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.05%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.83%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 554.29 or 0.93% at 60454.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 167.55 points or 0.94% at 18027.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.57 points or 0.34% at 28880.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.41 points or 0.37% at 9012.84.

On BSE,2063 shares were trading in green, 1469 were trading in red and 200 were unchanged.

