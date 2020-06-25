Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 10.3 points or 0.79% at 1290.88 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.85%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.8%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 1.59%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.24%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.63%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.63%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.41%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 5.29%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 5%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.55%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 131.08 or 0.38% at 35000.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.8 points or 0.31% at 10337.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.12 points or 0.44% at 12565.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.44 points or 0.77% at 4371.6.

On BSE,1414 shares were trading in green, 1152 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)