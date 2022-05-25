Consumer goods shares fall

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index falling 127.95 points or 2.45% at 5085.11 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Rupa & Company Ltd (down 10.33%), Delta Corp Ltd (down 8.87%),One 97 Communications Ltd (down 7.82%),Asian Paints Ltd (down 7.76%),Berger Paints India Ltd (down 7.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vardhman Textiles Ltd (down 7.49%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd (down 7.02%), TVS Srichakra Ltd (down 6.93%), Puravankara Ltd (down 6.73%), and Kolte Patil Developers Ltd (down 6.69%).

On the other hand, Lumax Industries Ltd (up 13.36%), Minda Industries Ltd (up 7.92%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 4.37%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 320.54 or 0.59% at 53732.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 98.05 points or 0.61% at 16027.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 704.41 points or 2.72% at 25179.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 165.35 points or 2.09% at 7751.07.

On BSE,638 shares were trading in green, 2599 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)