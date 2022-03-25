Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 958.82 points or 2.23% at 42078.59 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 3.08%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 2.61%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.49%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 2.48%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Voltas Ltd (down 1.93%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.51%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.14%), Blue Star Ltd (down 1.03%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.59%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.26%), moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 451.72 or 0.78% at 57143.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 134.2 points or 0.78% at 17088.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 76.81 points or 0.28% at 27815.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.46 points or 0.31% at 8384.29.

On BSE,1420 shares were trading in green, 1902 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

