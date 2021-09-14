Consumer goods shares rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 52.94 points or 0.98% at 5466.46 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (up 19.99%), Zee Learn Ltd (up 13.6%),Dish TV India Ltd (up 9.96%),TV18 Broadcast Ltd (up 6.78%),Zee Media Corporation Ltd (up 4.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (up 4.3%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 4.18%), Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd (up 4.05%), Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd (up 3.62%), and Info Edge (India) Ltd (up 3.06%).

On the other hand, Borosil Ltd (down 2.58%), Himatsingka Seide Ltd (down 2.25%), and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (down 2.07%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 181.79 or 0.31% at 58359.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 55.15 points or 0.32% at 17410.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.51 points or 0.64% at 28043.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 65.84 points or 0.77% at 8614.36.

On BSE,1897 shares were trading in green, 705 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

