Sanofi India gains after Q3 September PAT grows 4-fold to Rs 530 cr

Sanofi India rose 1.08% to Rs 8,179 after the company's standalone net profit surged 298.64% to Rs 529.80 crore on a 9.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 754.50 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax jumped 270.03% to Rs 687.90 crore in Q3 September 2021 as against Rs 185.90 crore in Q3 September 2020.

Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and anti-histamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.

