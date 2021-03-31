Consumer Price Index For Industrial Workers For Rises 4.48% On Year In February

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for February, 2021 increased by 0.8 points and stood at 119.0 (one hundred nineteen and point zero). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.68 per cent with respect to previous month as against a decline of 0.61 per cent between corresponding months a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Fuel & Light group contributing 0.31 percentage points to the total change. It was further supplemented by Miscellaneous and Food & Beverages groups contributing 0.23 and 0.21 percentage points respectively to total rise. At item level, Milk, Mustard Oil, Soyabean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Apple, Mango, Orange, Lady Finger, Onion, Parval, Served & Processed Packaged Food, Cooking Gas, Barber Charges, Petrol, etc. are responsible for the rise in index. However, this increase was checked by items like Rice, Potato, Tomato, Eggs-Hen, Cabbage, Ginger, etc. putting downward pressure on the index.

At centre level, Madurai recorded the maximum increase of 4.0 points. Among others, 3 centres observed an increase between 3 to 3.9 points, 7 centres between 2 to 2.9 points, 22 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 34 centres between 0 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Labac-Silchar and Kolkata recorded a decrease of 2.4 and 2.0 points respectively. Among others, 5 centres observed a decline between 1 to 1.9 points and 14 centres between 0 to 0.9 points.

Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 4.48 per cent compared to 3.15 per cent for the previous month and 6.84 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 4.64 per cent against 2.38 per cent of the previous month and 8.33 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

