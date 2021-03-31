India To Record Economic Growth Of 7% in 2021-22 Says UNESCAP

-
ALSO READ
IMF Says Farm Bills Have Potential To Represent A Significant Step Forward For Agricultural Reforms In India
Manufacturing Sector Spearheading Growth Recovery Says RBI Governor
Indian Economy Still Trying To Flatten Pandemic Curve Says IMF
India Severely Affected By Pandemic But Gradually Recovering Says IMF
FY21 Growth Projected To Contract By 7.7%: Economic Survey
-
The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) said in a latest update that India's economic output in 2021 is estimated to remain below the 2019 level. Despite a robust reduction in new Covid-19 cases and the start of vaccine roll-out, India's 2021 economic output is expected to remain below the 2019 level, said a report by UN body titled 'Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2021'.
It also noted that maintaining low borrowing costs while keeping non-performing loans in check would be a challenge. India is estimated to record an economic growth of 7% in 2021-22, over a contraction of 7.7% witnessed in the previous fiscal on account of the pandemic's impact on normal business activity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU