India's Present Active Caseload Stands At 4.33% Of The Country's Total Positive Cases

Eight States, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have reported high number of COVID daily new cases. 84.5% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states. 68,020 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 40,414. It is followed by Karnataka with 3,082 while Punjab reported 2,870 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 5,21,808 today. India's present active caseload now stands at 4.33% of India's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 35,498 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Five States, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 80.17% of the total active cases in the country. On the other hand, the total vaccination coverage in India has crossed 6 crores.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)