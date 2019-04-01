JUST IN
Container Corporation of India announces cessation of directors

On 31 March 2019

Container Corporation of India announced that Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey (DIN: 00059620) and Sanjeev S. Shah (DIN: 00323163) have ceased to hold the office of Director/CONCOR as their tenure expired on 31 March 2019 in terms of order of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 18:41 IST

