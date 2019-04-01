Container Corporation of India announces cessation of directors

-
On 31 March 2019Container Corporation of India announced that Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey (DIN: 00059620) and Sanjeev S. Shah (DIN: 00323163) have ceased to hold the office of Director/CONCOR as their tenure expired on 31 March 2019 in terms of order of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.
