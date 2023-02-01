Contil India standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Contil India standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.54% in the September 2022 quarter
Electrotherm (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.55% in the September 2022 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 5.19 croreNet profit of Contil India rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.194.67 11 OPM %5.201.50 -PBDT0.320.22 45 PBT0.310.22 41 NP0.230.22 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU