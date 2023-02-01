JUST IN
Contil India standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 5.19 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.194.67 11 OPM %5.201.50 -PBDT0.320.22 45 PBT0.310.22 41 NP0.230.22 5

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:32 IST

