Contil India standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Contil India rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.194.675.201.500.320.220.310.220.230.22

