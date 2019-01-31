JUST IN
Contil India standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1645.45% to Rs 1.92 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1645.45% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.920.11 1645 OPM %-3.1327.27 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.050.03 67

