JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market may open on a firm note
Business Standard

Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit declines 43.40% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 43.40% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.690 0 OPM %-196.450 -PBDT8.0112.34 -35 PBT7.5512.31 -39 NP5.8310.30 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements