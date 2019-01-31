Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit declines 43.40% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.69 croreNet profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 43.40% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.690 0 OPM %-196.450 -PBDT8.0112.34 -35 PBT7.5512.31 -39 NP5.8310.30 -43
