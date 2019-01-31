JUST IN
ICICI Bank, NTPC will be watched after Q3 results
Ramco Industries standalone net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 174.01 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries declined 8.11% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 174.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 179.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales174.01179.56 -3 OPM %10.029.26 -PBDT21.7322.81 -5 PBT15.4517.32 -11 NP10.7611.71 -8

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019.

